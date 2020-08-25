SALMONS, Jerry

SALMONS, Jr., Jerry Lee Jerry Lee Salmons, Jr., passed away August 21, 2020, in Dayton, OH. He was born May 16, 1958, in Dayton, Ohio. Jerry is survived by his parents, Jerry Salmons, Sr. and Peggy Stollger; his siblings, Tammy (Donald) Stepp, Steve (Tonya) Salmons, and Greg Salmons; along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A service to honor Jerry's memory will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, from 2-4 PM at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home, 2455 Stanley Avenue, Dayton, OH 45404.

