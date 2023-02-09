SALE, Wilbur L. "Bill"



A retired division manager with Robbins and Myers, who brought his rich bass voice to performing arts groups and choirs in Springfield, Ohio, and beyond, died Friday, February. 3, in Pentwater, MI. He was 92.



As a young man, Bill served as second lieutenant in the United States Army during the Korean War. He went on to graduate from The University of Colorado with a degree in industrial engineering and marketing. While in college, he met Jo Anne "Josie" Donges, of Xenia, Ohio. They married in 1956 and raised four children — Joe, Jeff, Jenny and John — in Springfield.



Bill and Josie enjoyed 54 years of marriage, spending summers at the family cottage in Pentwater, where they were active in the Yacht Club. They traveled the world for the latter part of Bill's career, when he led R&M's pump divisions in Tulsa, OK, Singapore and Belgium. The couple retired in Tulsa, where Bill volunteered as a docent at the Gilcrease Museum. They returned to Springfield after Josie's health declined.



Bill was blessed with a magnificent voice and was active in choral groups wherever he lived. He served on the board and performed in musicals for Springfield's Summer Arts Festival and sang in the choirs at Central United Methodist and High Street Methodist Churches. He also sang with the choir of Tulsa's Boston Avenue United Methodist Church, including a performance at Carnegie Hall.



After Josie passed away in 2010, Bill met Connie Dumas, his significant partner of ten years, in Pentwater. They lived as snowbirds, traveling to homes in Springfield, Pentwater and Fort Myers, FL, to be near their children and grandchildren.



Bill was born on July 8, 1930, in La Junta, CO, to Joseph and Pauline (Bush) Sale.



He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his beloved Josie and eldest son, Joe; partner, Connie; and sisters, Joyce Sale Penrose of Long Beach, CA, and Mary Elizabeth Sale Jordan of Denver, CO. Survivors include his children, Jeff (Addie) Sale, Jenny (Dan) Sheehan, John Sale (Karla Suderman); grandchildren, Cynthia Sale (Jeremy) Seabaugh, Brandon Sale, Emmett Sale, Dustyn Sale, Kelsey Sale, Patrick (Jess) Sheehan, Michael Sheehan and fiancé, Rachel Roberts; and three great-grandchildren; Connie's daughter, Nicole (Bruce) Vanderlaan and granddaughter, Lily Vanderlaan; and Ed Everhart, a steadfast friend since 1960.



Bill spent the last years of his life at Lake Michigan Senior Living in Pentwater, where he enjoyed a beautiful view of Lake Michigan from his window. The family wishes to thank the staff, especially Candy and Tammy, for the outstanding care that he received.



The family plans memorial services at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home in Springfield, on Monday, February 13, with visitation from 10:30 a.m. – noon, followed by a celebration of life, officiated by Steven Gill. Burial will follow with military honors in the Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Springfield Arts Council, PO Box 745, Springfield, OH 45501/www.springfieldartscouncil.org or Harbor Hospice of Michigan, 1050 W. Western Ave., Suite 400, Muskegon, MI 49441/www.harborhospiceMI.org. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



