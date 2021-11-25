journal-news logo
X

SAGRAVES, Ron

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SAGRAVES, Ron V.

67, of Arcanum, OH, passed away on Nov. 19, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital.

He had many passions, but most revolved around four wheels. He loved cars, drag racing, NASCAR and Corvettes. He was an original member of the Rat Pack Car Club in Dayton since 1974.

Service will be at 3 PM on Dec. 4, 2021, at Tribute Funeral Homes Greenville, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tribute Funeral Homes, to help offset Ronald's final expenses.

Online condolences may be left for Ron's family by visiting


www.tributefuneralhomes.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
STEGMAN, Pamela
2
APT, S. Darrell
3
BELLOMY, Pamela
4
O'REILLY, Janet
5
REED, Matthew
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top