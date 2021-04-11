SAGER, Donald Lee



Donald Lee Sager, 78, of New Carlisle, Ohio, formerly of Piketon, passed 4:38 p.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home.



Donald was born July 3, 1942, in Piketon, Ohio, the son of the late Russell Dean Sager and Mary Ferrell (Reed) Sager. On



December 14, 1963, he was united in marriage to Marie



(Mason) Sager, who survives.



Also surviving are a son, John R. Sager and wife, Beth of Brookville, Ohio; a daughter, Donna M. Sensenbaugh and



husband, John of Dayton, Ohio, and five grandchildren,



Joshua D. Sensenbaugh and wife, Kayla; Michael A. Sensenbaugh and wife, Ocean; Taylor Marie Sensenbaugh,



Jacob H. Sager and Logan J. Sager.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and two sisters, Donna Jean Sager and Rita Mae Dick.



Donald was a retired truck driver for ABF (Arkansas Best Freight) for 21 years and a Veteran of U.S. Army National Guard, Chillicothe, Ohio. He also was a former employee of Dayton Tire & Rubber and served on Wayne Township Fire



Department.



Family will receive friends, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 12, 2021, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1707 Ohmer Street,



Dayton, Ohio.



Funeral Services will be held, 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 12, 2021, at Cornerstone Baptist Church with Pastor Jerry Siler



officiating. Graveside services will be held, 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Mound Cemetery, Piketon, Ohio, with Rev. Tom Pfeifer officiating. Burial will follow.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, 45420.



