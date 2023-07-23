Sabo, Darla

Sabo (Strong), Darla



Darla Sabo age 72 passed away peacefully Wednesday July 19, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 14, 1950 in Hamilton to the late Cecil and Ann (McVay) Strong. She was a graduate of Taft High School. Darla married Steve Sabo, her husband of 40 years on Jan 12, 1979. Steve preceded her in death in 2019. She was employed at GE as a secretary retiring after 25 years. Darla, who was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother is survived by two children Jeff (Jacquline) Baker, Stacey (Justin) Baute; seven grandchildren Jeffrey Baker, Jacob Baker, Julia Baker, Jaiden Baker, Jackson Baute, Grayson Baute, Vincent Baute; two great grandchildren Emersyn Baker, Olivia Baker; brother Keith (Donna) Strong; sister Angela (Keith) Barnett and was also survived by many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Stephen Sabo and brother David Strong. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Monday July 24, 2023 from 11:00am until the time of the funeral service at 1:00pm with Pastor Patrick Owens officiating. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



