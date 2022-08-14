SABO, Bette Jane



Bette Jane Sabo, age 95, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on August 11, 2022, as a result of a sudden stroke. Bette was born on July 18, 1927, in Middletown, Ohio, to Helen and Irvin Pickerell. Bette had a long civil service career as a Research Librarian. Bette retired from WPAFB in the late 1980's after spending most of her professional career supporting the Air Force as a Technical Information Specialist within electronic warfare. If you are familiar with "Old Crows", then you'll understand what she was involved in. Bette's life adventure began during tumultuous times - the great depression, her parents divorce, and WWII. Oh, and also she wore leg braces for many years as a child. The constant teasing from the other kids, because she couldn't run and play, certainly left its mark. But from this cauldron of misfortune Bette went on to live a super amazing life - sure perhaps with a few fits and starts along the way. But hey, that's what makes it a great story! Bette married Jack Shaffer and soon there after their daughter, Sheran, was brought into their lives. Once WWII was over, Bette and Sheran found themselves acting more as a team rather than as a traditional mother and daughter. Together they survived those tough times. Bette was hired on at WPAFB in the early 1950's and she was for awhile a secretary to Captain Edward Ruppelt where she typed up reports on UFO activities for project "Blue Book". Bette worked at the former Foreign Technology Division for many years before transferring into weapon system development at WPAFB where she eventually retired. Bette enjoyed many activities outside of her career. She was a published fiction author "Chemistry of Love", interior designer, avid Sudoku player, a bookworm, jewelry maker, painter, seamstress and she also enjoyed solving trigonometry problems for some strange reason. Bette has a large family that includes three daughters, a son, four grandsons and a granddaughter, as well as nine great grand kids. Bette married Leslie Sabo in 1955 and they had three children: Michele (Dennis) Baldis of Coral Springs, FL. Michele and her late husband Dennis had two sons Luke and Jeremiah. Bette's son Michael Sabo is married to Rita and they live in San Diego, CA. Bette's youngest daughter Cynthia Frasse of Beavercreek, OH, and her former husband Carl have two sons Nicholas and Jordan. Further, Nicholas (Brittany) Frasse have daughters Piper and Remy, who are two of Bette's great grandchildren. Bette's first daughter, Sheran Shaffer, married Robert Britton and they had two children Jeffery and Anjie. Jeffery Britton's family includes his daughters, (Bette's great - granddaughters) Trinity, Kennedy, and Samantha. Anjie Britton's family includes her four children (Bette's great-grandchildren) daughters Ally and Ava and sons Aidan and Asher. Preceding Bette are her parents, her brother Richard Pickerell, and son-in-law Dennis Baldis. A private family celebration of Bette's life is currently being planned. It was Bette's wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of a charitable contribution to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To share a memory of Bette with the family or to leave a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

