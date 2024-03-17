Sabin, Ruby

Sabin (Worthington), Ruby



Ruby A. Worthington Sabin, age 84 of Dayton, OH died on Saturday, March 2, 2024 surrounded by her family. She was born on November 25, 1939 in the Village of Rossburg in Darke County, OH to parents, Joseph D. & Ethel M. Worthington. On February 24, 1962 she married Robert J. Sabin and together they shared 60 years of marriage. Ruby is survived by her daughters, Bonnie E. Sabin and Suzanne M. (Mark P.) Vennemeyer and 5 grandchildren. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Sabin in 2022. A burial will be held this summer at Polk Grove Cemetery in Dayton, OH followed by a Celebration of Life. For more information, please visit Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society at www.ohiocremation.org.



