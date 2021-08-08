SABATINO,



Nicholas Samuel "Nick"



Nicholas "Nick" Samuel Sabatino, age 102, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2021, at the Hospice of



Dayton. Nick was born on March 7, 1919, in Dayton, OH. He was the son of Joseph



and Ada (Brunst) Sabatino. For the past 48 years, Nick has been married to Joan "Jody" Catherine (neé Stricker) Sabatino.



Nick was a creative artist/illustrator and advertising executive who used his God-given talents to help companies brand and improve their products and public image. Nick began his



artistic career as a Field Artillery Training Officer in the US



Army during World War II. He greatly improved training for new high-tech weapons through the use of his innovative



illustrations and cartoons in Army training manuals. Nick founded the Sabatino Advertising Agency in 1970 which grew to become one of the most well-known and successful



agencies in Dayton, OH, serving large companies that were members of the Fortune 500. He later opened a Sabatino Agency in Corpus Christi, TX, which became one of the top



advertising firms in Texas.



After 65 years in the advertising business, Nick retired at age 95 and embarked on a new career of writing and illustrating children's books. He started a company called 'Say It with An Idea' to promote and market his books with titles such as 'A Bird to the Wise', 'What Color is Jesus', and 'The Tiny Donut with a Big Heart'.



Nick had an engaging personality and wonderful sense of humor that would light up a room. After a midlife transformation, Nick became a strong advocate and follower of Jesus Christ and started living his life accordingly. He created a



program called Block Hunger that brought food directly to people who were too proud to ask for a handout or



Government aid. He was a long-time member of Centerville Christian Fellowship.



Along with his loving wife Jody, Nick is survived by his son, Gregory (Mary) Sabatino; daughter, Janine (Dewey) Middlesworth; stepdaughters Cathy (Bednarski), Kimberley (Carew), Sandy (Fortier), Cindy (Darwent);17 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on August 12 from 6:00 to 7:00 PM at the Centerville Christian Fellowship Church, 700 Spring Valley Pike, Dayton, OH. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 7:00 PM with Pastor Eric Spohr officiating. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will take place on



Friday, July 13, 2021, at 9:30 AM in the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Dayton VA Advanced Low Vision Clinic in memory of Nicholas Sabatino.

