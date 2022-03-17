RYMAN, Charyl J.



96, of Springfield, passed away at Wooded Glen on Sunday



afternoon, March 13, 2022. She was born in Galesburg, Illinois, on September 21, 1925, the daughter of the late Paul J. and Grace (Wilson) Parkinson. Charyl was a member of Grace United Methodist Church where she was active in their choir, Rachel Circle and B.O.C.O. Circle. She is survived by her children, Julie A. (Bill) Zeller, Tina R. (Mike) Miller, Steven M. Ryman, and Nancy R. (Jim) Presot; twelve grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Dick E. Ryman; a daughter Gayle Frock; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Robertson; and sister, Merri Lou Tindall. Charyl's funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor David Phaneuf presiding. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 1401 W. Main St., Springfield, OH 45504. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



