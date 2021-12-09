journal-news logo
RYLAND, Carol P.

90, of Brookville, passed away on December 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ryland; parents, Bernard and Hazel Taylor; siblings, James Taylor, Nancy Riley and Pat Kahl; grandson Jonathan Ryland. She was an avid

gardener with a green thumb and was a member of the Leaf and Blossom Garden Club in Brookville. She was a volunteer at Good Samaritan Hospital a member of the Order of the

Eastern Star, and loved to collect antiques. Survived by her children, Jerry (Terri) Ryland, Barb (Dan) Dunn, David (Trish) Ryland; 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 10 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Kemper House in Worthington, OH, or Capital City Hospice in Columbus, OH.

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

