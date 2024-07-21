Ryhal, Christopher John



Christopher John Ryhal lost his battle with cancer and thus met his Lord and Savior on June 15, 2024. He was born in Medina, Ohio on February 10, 1969 to Sonya J. (Eichelberger) and James E. Ryhal. He graduated from Snowhill Elementary, Roosevelt Middle, Springfield South High Schools and Ohio Northern University in 1991. He played baseball with several teams from elementary through high school. He was employed as a financial planner. Chris was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying walleye fishing, deer hunting and duck hunting with family and friends. He played and competed in golf his entire life. He worshiped regularly at Grace Evangelical Church in Springfield.



Chris was the proud father of Megan E. (Ryhal) Cochran and grandfather of Lillie J. Cochran. He also leaves behind to mourn his loss his mother Sonya J. Ryhal, her husband James E. Kincaid, his brother James W. (Kaitlyn) Ryhal, son-in-law Seth Cochran and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father, James E. Ryhal.



A memorial service will be held at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike on Thursday, July 25 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Tom Brodbeck officiating. Visitation from 12:30 until time of service, which will be livestreamed on grace-nalc.org. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105



The family is being served by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.litttletonandrue.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com