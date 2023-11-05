Rybolt, Ralph E.



RALPH E. RYBOLT,86, of South Vienna, Ohio, passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center Wednesday, November 1, 2023. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 1, 1937, the son of the late Ellis and Sarah (Beemer) Rybolt.



He wed Bonnie Wells on January 25, 1957 and began working as a self-taught welder. He founded G & R Welding and Machining in 1979 and it is still in business today. Ralph mentored many new welders and machinists to the trade. He sponsored various youth sports teams in the area. Ralph was a member of the 141 V8 Ford Club and was a collector of many classic vehicles and wheeled toys.



Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Bonnie L. Rybolt; their three children, Ronald (Melissa) Rybolt, Deborah Jennings and Gary (Joyce) Rybolt; grandchildren, Jesse (Catrina) Chase, Megan (Ryan) McMillen, Kendall (Max) Brickel, Lauren (Youseff Faltone) Rybolt, Payton (Katie) Rybolt, and Cade Rybolt; and great grandchildren, Cayson and Coby Chase and Karli and Konnor McMillen. Also surviving are brothers, Richard (Anita) Rybolt and Ernie Rybolt and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Martha (Gene) Gannon; son-in-law, Ned Jennings and sister-in-law, Mary Jane Rybolt.



Ralph's funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Ohio V8 Club #141, 4175 Chalfonte Dr., Beavercreek, OH 45440 or The Heritage Center of Clark County, 117 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield, OH 45502. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





