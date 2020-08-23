RYAN, Robert Eugene Age 87, of Kettering, passed away August 21, 2020. Family will greet friends from 10:00 am-12:00 pm Tuesday, August 25, with a funeral service at 12:00 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Services in the care of ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, KETTERING. For complete condolences and remembrances, and to view the livestream video, please visit www.routsong.com.

