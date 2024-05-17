Ryan, Dick

71, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2024. He was born to Warren & Kathryn Ryan on Dec. 5, 1952 in Dayton, Ohio. Dick served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. He was a graduate of Belmont High School and the International School of Broadcasting. Dick was a musician that had traveled all over the country. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and sister, Linda, and former spouse, Bernice. Survived by his special friend, Linda Mason, and sister-in-law, Barbara Mason. The visitation will be held 12 noon to 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2024 at the Maria Joseph Chapel, 4830 Salem Ave., Dayton, OH 45416, with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Chaplain Robert Walker will officiate. The burial will be at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Special thank you to the nurses & caregivers at Maria Joseph who cared for Dick like family. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.

