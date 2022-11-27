journal-news logo
RYAN, Anthony

RYAN, Anthony E. "Tony"


07/13/1962 - 11/16/2022

Anthony (Tony) E. Ryan passed away at his home on November 16th, 2022. He was born to parents Jack and Donna Ryan on July 13th, 1962, in Dayton, Ohio. Tony graduated from Trotwood Madison High School in 1980.

Tony is survived by his children Jennifer Harris (Jason), and Jason Ryan, brothers Dan Ryan, Mike Ryan (Andrea), Tim Ryan (Cathy), John Ryan (Jodie), Jerry Ryan (Terri), grandson Ryan Harris, as well as nieces, nephews, and close friends. Tony was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Donna Ryan.

Tony was best known for his love of family, sports (especially Ohio State and Notre Dame football), and fishing.

There will be a private celebration of life at a later date for family and close friends. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers, to the American Cancer Society or Alzheimer's Association.

