Rutledge-Bitzer, Alice

She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard Bitzer Sr., sister, Kay Lowe (Ralph), of Vandalia, OH, and brother, Joe Fischer (Mary Jo), of Pleasanton, CA, daughter, Robbin Nisbet (Steve), of Buffalo, MN, stepdaughter, De'Neen De Witt (Craig), of Saint Augustine, FL, and stepson, Richard Bitzer, Jr. (Joan), of Dayton, OH., five grandchildren: Megan, Jacob, April (Anthony), Ashley (Gabriel), and Stephanie, along with 10 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Rutledge, her son, Scott Rutledge, and granddaughters, Angela Campbell and Jessica Swan.



A Celebration of life will be planned for September 16th, 11 a.m. at Marion's Pizza in Beavercreek, OH. In Lieu of flowers, donations to a Hospice of your choice in memory of Alice would be greatly appreciated.



