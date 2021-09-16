journal-news logo
RUTLEDGE, Barbara

RUTLEDGE, Barbara Jean

Born October 8, 1941, in Middletown, Ohio, to Wilson and Alice Roberts. Passed away

September 3, 2021, age 79. She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Terry Rutledge, two daughters, JoAnne Rutledge, and Belinda Rutledge Brown (Gregory), one brother, Charles Roberts (Bell), three sisters, Gwendolyn Adams Kyle,

Marilyn E. Hill, and Sytharae Thomas (Joseph), grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 5, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Friday, September 17, 2021, from 11 am until time of service 12:30 p.m. at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel (Dayton), 4882 Germantown Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45417, Rev. Timothy Newkirk, Officiating/Eulogist.

Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com.

