Rusterholz, Norma

Rusterholz (Staggs), Norma Jean "Dickie"



Norma Jean "Dickie" (Staggs) Rusterholz, age 96 of Dayton, formerly of Brookville, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023. She was a member of Brookville United Methodist Church in Brookville, IN. Norma enjoyed quilting and had received many awards for her work. She also enjoyed playing games and having dinner with her friends at 10 Wilmington Place. She is survived by her sister: Peggy Augusten, daughter: Mandy (Brent) Euen, grandson: Brandon, nieces: Lynn (Myron) Trotch, Pam (Mark) Miller, nephews: Steven (Trish Spahr) Augusten, Mark Augusten, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband: Richard Aydelott, second husband: Dr. James Rusterholz, parents: Arch and Pauline (Carpenter) Staggs, brother: Wayne Staggs and sister: Opal Park. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at David's Cemetery in Kettering. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to 10 Wilmington Place. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.



