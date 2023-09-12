Rust, James Albert



James Albert Rust, age 92, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 7, 1931 to the union of Ralph Rust and Emma Morscher. James was honorably discharged from The United States Navy in 1959. After retiring from over 30 years of employment with Ohio Casualty Insurance Company as a systems analyst and participating on both their softball and bowling teams, James found the time to enjoy interests including woodworking, yardwork, and flying remote controlled airplanes in Joyce Park. He was also active within the group, "The Sterling Silvers", which provided social outlets and activities for seniors. He loved his family and cherished time spent with them.



He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Richard Rust; daughter, Kimberly Smith; sister, Jacqueline Geiser.



James is survived by his wife, Claudette ("Claudia"); son, Steven Rust (Rebecca); daughter, Sandra Morris (Ben); sister, Alberta Bennett; grandchildren, Jessica, Timothy, Daniel, Brian, Joseph, and Jared; 13 great-grandchildren, along with a host of other family and friends who will miss him dearly.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011 from 11:00am until time of services beginning at 12:00pm. Chaplain Pamela Kimmel, officiating.



In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263-3597, in memory of James A. Rust.



Fond words and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosehillfunerals.com for the Rust family.



