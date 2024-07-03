Russell, William

RUSSELL, William A.

WILLIAM A. RUSSELL of Springfield passed away on June 30, 2024. Visitation for William will be held on Friday July 5th from 10-11am at LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with the service beginning at 11:00am. Burial will follow at Fletcher Chapel Cemetery. To view William's full obituary, leave online condolences, or to send flowers, please visit our website at www.littletonandrue.com.

