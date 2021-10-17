journal-news logo
RUSSELL, Rita Mae

Rita Mae Russell, born 11/06/1950 till 10/13/2021. She was preceded by both her

parents, Clarence and Audie Brakeall, John (Butch) Russell; a daughter, Tina Lynn Russell; a grandson, Johnathan Paul Flowers; 6 brothers, Randy,

Tony, Bill, Mike, Larry, Jeffery; 1 sister, Geraldine. She is

survived by 2 daughters, Delana Dee Brakeall and Krystal Leeann Russell and Jackie Devoe; grandkids, Brian P. Flowers, George E. Hendricks and Liz Hyde, John B. Hendricks and C J Hinson, Ryan A. Russell and Ashley Ely, Dallas L. Russell and Amber Ely, Shannon Devoe, D.J. Devoe and Deven Devoe; great-grandchildren, Dakota, Serria, Jace, IzaBella, Kaiden, Landon, Elijah and Addison, Brayden and Ameila Mae Jayden and J.R.; 3 brothers, Jack and Becky Brakeall, Dennis Brakeall, and Clarence Brakeall; and 3 sisters, Alice Smith, Mona Russell, Anna Mathews and Kenny Clifford; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 4-6 pm Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Services will

immediately follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Allen Erdman

officiating. A celebration of Rita's life will be held on

Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 pm at Snyder Park near the horseshoe pits. All are welcome. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

