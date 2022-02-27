RUSSELL, MAMIE

RUSSELL (Riffle), Mamie



Mamie (Riffle) Russell, 97, formerly of Springfield, passed away February 22, 2022. She was born May 6, 1924, in Licking County, Ohio, the daughter of William Andrew and Luella Kate (Dye) Riffle. Mamie enjoyed traveling and was a member of the Weekend Travel Club where she was known as "Miss Mamie the Hat Lady". She was the last surviving member of the Urbana High School class of 1942. Mamie had been employed at Grimes Aero Space in Urbana. Survivors include three children: Joseph A. (Verlot) Russell, Ruth Ann (Don) Holt and Anita Horner, with whom she made her home; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Sylvia Markley and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter A. Russell; a son, Teddy Russell; siblings: Paul Riffle, William Riffle and Helen Chatfield and her parents. Private funeral services will be held in South Vienna Cemetery with Pastor Chuck Graham officiating. Burial will follow. In honor of Mamie, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton Ohio, 45420. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

