RUSS, Raymond



Raymond Russ, age 85, born in Cleveland, Ohio, passed away May 13, 2021. He was predeceased by father John B. Russ



Dayton, Ohio. Mother Helen Tulkan-Russ Cleveland, Ohio. Brother Richard Russ Paintsville, Indiana. Sister Constance Dumaine St. Petersburg, Florida.



Those who loved him dearly and remain are wife Linda Russ. Daughter Wanda J. Brown, son John R. Russ and many nieces and nephews and many loved friends and acquaintances.



Raymond received his BS in business and MS in psychology at Wright State University where he was employed as assistant director of purchasing and purchasing agent. He retired in 1993.



A memorial gathering will be held at Golden Gate Park in Brookville, Ohio, in the Leibold building #1 on June 20, 2021, from 11:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M.

