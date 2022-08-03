RUSH, Richard Allen



Richard Allen Rush, age 90, of Middletown, Ohio, passed at home on Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born November 18, 1931, in Evansville, Indiana. He was the son of Adrian and Lorene Ida Mynhier Rush. He was employed at Armco as a Supervisor in the shipping department. He retired after 37 years of service. Richard married Louise Lolli the love of his life in 1951. He was member of the Old Man Coffee Club. Richard is survived by his children; Maria (David) Combs, Richard Rush, Jr., Beverly (Stephen) Mikula, Robert Rush, Brian (Carole Martin) Rush, Jennie (Edward) Patterson, grandchildren; Heather, Christina, Ashley, Dawn, Shane, Stephanie, Sarah, Christopher, Brianna, Abigail, Samuel, great-grandchildren; Christian, Avery, Brynlee, Riley, Annabella, Nathan, Noah, Guiliana, Nolan Richard, Addison, Maddie, Emilie, Luna Louise, brother; William (Lois) Rush, and sister, Ellie Vetters. He was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Louise Marie Lolli Rush, parents, and brothers; Martin Rush and Eugene Rush. Visitation will be held at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, 45005 on Friday, August 5, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services are on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributes can be made to St. Rita's School for the Deaf, 1720 Glendale-Milford Road, Evendale, Ohio 45215. Condolences may be left at



