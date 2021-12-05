RUSH, Anne

RUSH (Kernen),



Anne Marie



Anne Marie (Kernen) Rush, of Kettering, OH, passed away on November 28, 2021, at the age of 101. Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Roger S. Rush, Col. USA ret.



Anne (Mimi) was born March 6, 1920, in Frankfort, KY, to Mary Agatha (Lutkemeier) and Arthur R. Kernen Sr. She graduated from Nazareth College (Spalding University) before working at Seagram's in Louisville, where she met Roger. They traveled to many military assignments before settling in Kettering for his last assignment at the Defense Electronics Supply Center (DESC).



She was the shepherd of six children, grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 26. Anne was a member of the St. Charles Borromeo parish and choir in Kettering, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Wright-Patterson Wives Club and Womanline. An avid bridge player and traveler, Mimi cherished her time with family, especially at the biennial reunions.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to St. Charles Borromeo Church or School, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, 45429 and St. Leonard, 8100 Clyo Rd., Centerville, 45458. Arrangements are with www.newcomerdayton.com.



There will be a 9:30AM Visitation and a 10:30AM Memorial Mass at St. Charles in Kettering on January 15, 2022 followed by a luncheon reception.

