Ruppert, Paula Breitenstein

Breitenstein Ruppert, Paula J.



Paula Jean Breitenstein Ruppert, age 65, passed away on October 26, 2024. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alberta and Paul Breitenstein; her Aunt Mary Breitenstein; her sister Carol DeMarcus; and her family by marriage, Konrad Ruppert and MaryLou Brewer. She is survived by her children, Shelli (David) Bury and son Max and JJ (Kiersten) Ruppert and their sons, James and Austin; sisters, Cheri (Roger) Lycans and Kristina (Johnny) Stephens; special niece and nephew, Amber and Bryan Breitenstein; her favorite cousin, Suzy Breitenstein Gardiner; friend, Steve Krum; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Paula was "Mommy" to her beloved fur babies, Maggie, Baxter, and Sassy. Paula was a lifelong resident of Dayton until moving to Waynesville a few years ago to care take of MaryLou. She was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School and Sinclair Community College. Paula took enormous pride in her legal secretary work of over 30 years with numerous Dayton attorneys. Before her retirement, she proudly served as the Courtroom Deputy for the Honorable Walter H. Rice of the United States District Court in Dayton. She loved God and Country. Over the years she honored the memory of her father's military service by being in the Color Guard for the VA, and currently as an Auxiliary member of American Legion Post #615. On football Sunday's, you could find Paula rooting for her Bengals loudly and proudly while donned in Bengals garb from head to toe. Paula loved to cook for others, entertain others, and to be entertained! She would give her friends and family the shirt off her back if she felt they were in need. From her friends and family who stayed connected with her, we want Paula to know how much she was loved and that she will be deeply missed. Special appreciation to those friends she cherished and who showed Paula love, kindness and understanding: Cindy Boggess, Patty Cahill, Pasty Handler, Felicia Kruse, Mary Lentz, Rose Plummer, Tina Rasnic, and Karen Rush. Rest easy our friend. A visitation will be held from 10:00  11:00 am on Monday, November 11, 2024 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439) where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, Paula wanted donations made to the ASPCA or to your local animal shelter. To share a memory of Paula or leave her family and friends a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



