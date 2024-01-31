Rupp, Clarence

Rupp, Clarence John "Butch"

Clarence J. "Butch" Rupp age 80 of Fairfield passed away Sunday January 21, 2024 in Hospice of Hamilton

Butch was a safety instructor for General Motors retiring in 2001

Survivors include his wife, Patricia; three sons, Timothy, Daniel (Karen) and Clarence "Skeeter"; four grandchildren, Le Anna (Jay) Curtsinger, Josh Rupp, Amber (Cory) Davidson, Jacob Rupp; nine great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am Friday 2/2/2024 in Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd. Fairfield, Ohio 45014. Friends may call on the family from 10:00am to 11:00am Friday in the church narthex. Burial will follow in Mary Cemetery. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com

