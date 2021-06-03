journal-news logo
RUPERT, Kristen

RUPERT, Kristen R.

36 of Huber Heights, passed Feb 5, 2020. She was born June 7th 1983, in Springfield to

Pauline and Dick Rupert. She was a Daycare Worker at

Huber Heights 1st Baptist Church before leaving to care for her mother. While

employed, disregarding her own safety, she saved a 3-year-old child from drowning. While attending Colonial

Baptist Church she enjoyed helping in Children's Church and VBS. Kristin was a graduate of Wayne High School and was listed in the Prestigious Who's Who Publication. She also attended Sinclair Community

College working towards a degree in Early Childhood Development. She is preceded in death by her Father; Brother

Bobby Linkous; Maternal and Paternal grandparents; Aunt Sharon Rupert and adopted Grandmother Jean Covert. She is survived by her Loving Mother; Uncles Chris Rupert, Roy

Johnson (Elsie); Aunts Betty Evans, Donna Rupert and other family and friends. Graveside service will be held at 2PM, June 5, at Medway Cemetery, Lower Valley Pike, Medway, Ohio. Rev. Chuck Zimmerman officiating.

