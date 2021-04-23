X

RUNYON, Zetta

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

RUNYON, Zetta J.

Zetta J. Runyon, age 78, of Springboro, OH, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at her residence. Zetta was born in Pike

County, KY, on April 24, 1942, to the late Harlis and Josephine (Lovelace) Branham. She was employed with Monarch

Marking for over forty years and retired as a supervisor, was a member of the Springboro Christian Church and a 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Zetta was preceded in death by the father of her children, Cecil Runyon; an infant daughter, Karen Runyon; her brother, William T. Branham; her sister, Shirley Steel. She is survived by her daughters, Jean (Harold) Lakes, Rita Simmons; her four grandchildren, Heather Jones, Clayton Owens, Zachary Simmons, Chelsea Sharp; her 10 great-grandchildren; her brother, Teddy Branham; her

sister, Pam Hampton; and will be greatly missed by a host of friends. Funeral Services are 1pm, Monday, April 26, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, with Wayne Mock officiating. Entombment will be in Woodside Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11am to 1pm at the funeral home. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

1357 E 2nd St

Franklin, OH

45005

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.