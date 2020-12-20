X

RUNYON, Clyde

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

RUNYON, Clyde A.

Clyde A. Runyon, 89 of Franklin, passed away Tuesday December 15, 2020, at Hospice of Butler-Warren County. Clyde was born March 23, 1931, the son of Clyde and Blanche (Riley) Runyon.

Clyde was an Air Force Veteran and he owned and operated Runyon Trucking in Franklin for many years.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean, his parents, stepson, Steve Reynolds, sister's, Wilma McCann, Hazel

Michael, Anna Mae Wright, brother's, Glen Runyon and Leroy Cline.

Clyde is survived by his, wife Joan, 2 sons, Tim (Kim) and Keith (Laura) Runyon, a stepdaughter, Regina (Bill) Bayless, grandchildren, Luke and Jake and Adam Harper and Bradley

Runyon. He also leaves 3 sisters, Ruth Anders, Bertha Reveal and Donna Garrison.

Funeral services are Wednesday 2:00 pm at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd. St., Franklin. Visitation beginning at 12:30 pm until time of service. Burial Miami Cemetery Corwin. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. Condolences may be made to www.anderson-fh,com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

1357 E 2nd St

Franklin, OH

45005

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.