X

RUGGLES, Claudia

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

RUGGLES, Claudia S.

Age 71, of Springfield, Ohio, passed into life eternal February 17, 2021. She celebrated 52 years of marriage with her loving husband, Joseph R. Ruggles on January 1. Preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and son, Ian Ruggles. She was the beloved mother of Amanda (David) Jones and cherished grandmother to Colin Ruggles, Annika Ruggles, Brayden Bowling, Angel Jones, and great-grandmother to River Jones. Claudia was devoted to her family in the richest, most

complete sense and served everyone around her with love and a true spirit of giving. She will be devoutly missed by her

family and all who knew her. Visitation will be Tuesday,

February 23rd at 2 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, 830 N. Limestone St., Springfield. Pastor Dan Kopp officiating. The service will be live-streamed via the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home Facebook Page beginning at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. You may

express condolences to the family at


www.littletonandrue.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.