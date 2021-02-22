RUGGLES, Claudia S.



Age 71, of Springfield, Ohio, passed into life eternal February 17, 2021. She celebrated 52 years of marriage with her loving husband, Joseph R. Ruggles on January 1. Preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and son, Ian Ruggles. She was the beloved mother of Amanda (David) Jones and cherished grandmother to Colin Ruggles, Annika Ruggles, Brayden Bowling, Angel Jones, and great-grandmother to River Jones. Claudia was devoted to her family in the richest, most



complete sense and served everyone around her with love and a true spirit of giving. She will be devoutly missed by her



family and all who knew her. Visitation will be Tuesday,



February 23rd at 2 p.m. until the time of the service at 3 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, 830 N. Limestone St., Springfield. Pastor Dan Kopp officiating. The service will be live-streamed via the Littleton & Rue Funeral Home Facebook Page beginning at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. You may



