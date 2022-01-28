RUGE, Richard Frederic "Dick"



Age 81, passed away on January 26, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Dick was born on September 14, 1940, in Moline, Illinois, to the late Walter Eugene and Barbara Bertha (Schafer) Ruge. Along with his parents, Dick is preceded in death by his daughter, Dawn Warsaw. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Sheila (Robertson) Ruge, daughters; Dianna Shaw and Kimberly (Kyle) Rose, grandchildren; Evan Shaw, Lincoln Rose, Ella Rose, siblings; Barbara Jean Hacker, Joyce Martel-Black, Janet (John) Mastin, and Jim (Kim) Ruge, and brother-in-law, Jerry (Deb) Brown.



Dick retired from International Harvester/Navistar after 34 years of work. In his freetime, Dick enjoyed watching baseball, bowling, and everything outdoors, whether it was boating, fishing, or camping. He was also an avid NASCAR fan. His brain was like an atlas. He could tell you exactly where you were on a map, anywhere. He also selflessly served our



country in the United States Army, where he served 2 years in Germany.



Family and friends will be received on Sunday, January 30, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center. The memorial service will begin at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Parkinson's Foundation in Dick's honor. Online expressions of sympathy may be left to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



