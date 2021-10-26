RUFFNER, Christy Lee



Age 61, of Kettering, passed away peacefully Sunday,



October 24, 2021. Christy was born March 12, 1960, to Harry and Linda (Meixner) Keifer. A graduate of Fairmont East High School in 1978, she earned her Associate's Degree from Sinclair, where she was



also a member of the volleyball team. Christy worked as a



contractor for WPAFB, where she worked as a technical



writer and business manager. She attended the Christian



Science Church her whole life, and volunteered her time



answering phones at the Dayton PBS Station Telethon as a member of the Women's Junior League. Christy was a



constant presence in the lives of her niece and nephews. She had many close friends who she deeply cared for. She loved to travel, especially to the beach. She attended many music



concerts as well as the Broadway series. Christy was a selfless, generous, funny, and kindhearted daughter, sister, and aunt. She had a knack for making everyone feel special. She is



preceded in death by her mother. Christy is survived by her



father; siblings, Monica (Rob) Saxton, Lisa (Grant) Chambers, and Scott (Cynthia) Keifer; niece and nephews, Kyle, Bret, Keifer, Troy, Levi, Sarah, and Ryan; and beloved English



Bulldog, Lola. Family will greet friends Thursday, October 28, from 4:00 pm-5:30 pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Memorial Services will begin at 5:30 pm at the funeral home. Fond memories and expressions of



sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

