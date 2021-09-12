RUEF, Stephen



Age 68 of Dayton, unexpectedly passed away on September 9, 2021, after enjoying his last game of golf. He was born on December 2, 1952, in Dayton, the son of Ruth and John Ruef. Stephen is preceded in death by his parents, and survived by his wife of 47 years, Ann, son Zachary (Erin) Ruef, daughter Olivia (Adam) Mash, grandchildren: Jack, Kate, Connor, Laney, Max, and Wyatt, siblings: Carol Ann Stackler, Joe (Mary Lou) Ruef, Phyllis Winfield, Tom (Monica) Ruef, and Peggy Whisman, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends, including his faithful furry companion, Rudy. Steve proudly served for the City of Dayton Fire Department for 31 years, retiring as a Captain. Most recently he worked for Miami Valley Hospital as a part-time concierge. Steve was a legend, always the life of a party, first to crack a joke or the first to raise a beer with a toast. He loved his favorite pastime golf, especially with his closest family and friends. He enjoyed festivals, traveling, a bit of gambling, and was a lifelong,



diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. His memorable smile and laugh will not be soon forgotten, but what defined Stephen was his honesty and integrity. A visitation will take place



4-7pm, Friday, September 17, 2021, with a memorial service to begin at 7pm, at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. A



Celebration of Steve's Life will be held the following evening, Saturday, September 18th. Contact Steve's family for more



details. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Children's Ohio and their care of children with burn injuries:



https://www.shrinerschildrens.org/locations/ohio. Online condolences may be left at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

