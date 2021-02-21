RUDOLPH, Rebecca J.



Rebecca J. Rudolph died on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at the age of 95. Rebecca was born September 14, 1925, to Coleman Carlysle and Cordelia Wait in Russellville, Arkansas. Rebecca was the love of her Daddy's eye and was never far from him growing up in rural Arkansas. Rebecca had 2 brothers Carlyle and Raymond who she loved dearly. Rebecca attended the Arkansas Polytechnic College and in 1946 she met and married the love of her life Alton D. Rudolph from Paducah, Kentucky. They had a tremendous love for each



other and made their way through life in Ft. Thomas,



Kentucky, later moving to Ohio and spending the remainder of their lives in Oxford, Ohio. Alton D. "Rudy" Rudolph was named the first principal of the new Talawanda High School in 1956. That same year Rebecca went to work as the Secretary for the Dean of the Graduate School at Miami University Dr. William E. Smith, a good neighbor on South Locust Street in Oxford. With the arrival of their son Michael, Rebecca left Miami University in 1959. Rebecca later returned to the workforce as a Secretary for the Oxford Presbyterian Church and the Administrative Assistant for the Miami University



Sesquicentennial Chapel. Rebecca was preceded in death by her husband Alton, her parents, her two brothers, their wives and numerous family friends and relatives. She is survived by her son Michael, daughter-in-law Patricia and her two grandchildren Matthew and Amanda. After losing her husband



Rudy, Rebecca said that her grandchildren brought a new and bright light into her world! She will be sorely missed by so many. Many thanks to the tremendous friends and choir members from the Oxford Presbyterian Church, the doctors, nurses and staff at McCullough Hyde-Tri Health Hospital, and the nurses, staff and aides at The Knolls of Oxford where



Rebecca spent the final 16 months of her life. Your love and care for Rebecca knows no bounds and our family will always be grateful for you all! Gifts in honor of Rebecca can be made to the Special Music Fund of the Oxford Presbyterian Church Chancel Choir. Online condolences to



