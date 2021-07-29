RUDOLPH, Joseph Louis



Age 77 of Centerville, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on January 17, 1944, to Joseph and Mary (Hrovat) Rudolph. His life was blessed to the point in recent weeks he expressed, "I have had a wonderful life" multiple times. Joe was a graduate of the University of Dayton where he obtained his MBA and was quarterback and captain of the football team. He worked for over 40 years for General



Motors. He is a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 53 years, Judy (Skeldon)



Rudolph; his sons Joseph (Jennifer - deceased), Robert (Susan), Timothy and Kevin (Jill) Rudolph; his grandchildren Joseph III, Abigail and Jacob Rudolph; Sophia, Phoebe and Jack Rudolph; Hayden Wheeker; Benjamin and Sydney Rudolph; his sisters Bonnie (Albert) Schmidt, Deb (Gene - deceased) Rhodes and Cindy (Kevin) O'Brien; and by numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents. While family and



career dominated much of his life in later year's service to the community via serving as an officer in Agonis, volunteering at Kettering Hospital, Incarnation Church, etc. became part of his legacy.His commitment, passion, and service to extended



family, friends, and community ensure the impact of his life will benefit generations to come.



The family will receive friends on Friday, July 30th from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave.,



Dayton, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 31st at 11:00 am at the Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, OH. Interment with Military Honors will be at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH, following the Mass. Condolences can be sent to the family at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com