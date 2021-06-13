RUDOLPH (née Sisson), Carol Ann



Of Kettering Ohio: A loving mother, sister and grandmother, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2021, in Dayton, Ohio, at the age of 84 after



living several years with Parkinson's.



Carol is survived by her children George (Michelle)



Rudolph, Jason (Lisa) Jones, Sherrin (Bryce) Kristo and Anne-Marie (Grady) Boles; her brother David Sisson; her grandchildren G. Austin, Kennedy and Quentin Rudolph,



Harrison and Susie Jones, Trevor, Ryan and Will Kristo and Camden Boles. She is preceded in death by her parents



Marcus and Marie (Hawkins) Sisson and her husband George Rudolph.



Carol was born on October 1, 1936, in Ridge Farm, Illinois. She graduated from Ridge Farm High School (where she played in the band, was a cheerleader and crowned homecoming queen) and attended Eastern Illinois University. Carol worked as a secretary for several years but her primary job was raising four children that were only three years apart in age. Carol lived in Kettering, Ohio, since 1975 and spent countless hours driving her children to activities in her station wagon and keeping the family (relatively) in line. Carol and her husband George enjoyed playing tennis and socializing with their dear group of tennis friends. Neighbors and friends of Carol no doubt remember her as quite possibly as one of the kindest and prettiest ladies they had ever met. Carol's



legacy is one of love, compassion and kindness; she was a



hugger and her affection lives on thru her loved ones.



A visitation is scheduled for Saturday, June 19th, 11am-1pm at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel and family service



following at 1pm. The family would like to thank her Home Instead caregivers, One Lincoln Park and Hospice of Dayton for their wonderful care of Carol. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

