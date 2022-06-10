RUD, Henry Walter



Age 82, of Connersville, IN, went home peacefully to be with Jesus on Wednesday, June 8th, 2022, at his home. He was born in Webster, Minnesota, on June 7th, 1940, son of the late Alpha Rud. Henry served in the United States Army from 1959 until 1961 when he was Honorably discharged. He was employed at General Electric in Evendale, Ohio, from 1966



until his retirement in May of 1998. Henry enjoyed driving his Jeep in the mountains of Colorado, riding motorcycles, and spending time with his family.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Alvin. Henry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mabel Rud; son, Ralph (Lisa) Rud; daughter, Karyn Harris; grandchildren, Ryan (Emily) Rud, Brynn (Adrian) Ramadanovic, Houston (Nick) Wilson, and Morgan Tomblinson; and four great grandchildren, Luke Wilson, Eli Rud, and Atlan and Eloise Ramadanovic.



There will be a visitation at the Oxford Baptist Church on SR 73 east of Oxford, Ohio on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 4 PM until the time of the funeral service at 5:30 PM with Pastor



Rudy Allen officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Oxford Baptist Church, 4111 Trenton Oxford Road, Oxford Ohio 45056.



Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

