Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

RUCKER, Antoinette

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

RUCKER,

Antoinette Nicole

Age 38, of Dayton, OH, went home to be with the Lord, peacefully on Monday, January 10, 2022, in Tampa, FL. To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to join them on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH 45406. Visitation will be from 10-11 A.M., with Life Celebration Service beginning at 11 A.M. Interment in the Dayton National Cemetery. MASK ARE REQUIRED.


HHRoberts.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
DAVIS, Raymond
3
LEACH, Stella
4
ELAM, Joccelyn
5
HERZOG, Carolyn
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top