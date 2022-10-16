RUBIN, MAXINE

RUBIN (nee Polasky), Maxine G.



92 yrs. old., died peacefully on October 12, 2022.



Born October 4, 1930, in Piqua, Ohio, to the late Harry and Rebecca Colp Polasky. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Frank Rubin, her brothers-in-law, Dr. Gerald Rubin and Edward Rubin, and her sister, Helen Beatrice Lisman.



Maxine is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Renee Rubin Handel and Dr. Franklin Handel of Dayton; son Harlan Jamie Rubin of FL; four adored grandchildren, Jonathan Handel (Tova Jacobs), of Vienna, VA; Dori Handel Herald (Jeffrey Herald) of Atlanta, GA; Joshua Handel (Arielle) of Cincinnati, OH, and Elyse Handel of Indianapolis, IN; great-nephew Jeremy Darhansoff of New York, NY, two great-granddaughters, Estelle Ray Handel and Marlowe Reese Handel and devoted friend and companion, Mary E. Mitchell.



A lifelong member of Temple Anshe Emeth in Piqua and Hadassah, Maxine moved to Dayton in 1952 after meeting and marrying Frank Rubin. She devoted her life to her family and was an active volunteer in "everything" PTA, the Dayton Dental Society Auxiliary, Girl Scouts, TWIGS, Temple Israel Sisterhood, and in later years, The Dayton Art Institute. She worked for many years as the office manager of Frank's dental practice, a role she cherished. The practice was a true partnership, with Maxine as the scheduler-in-chief and the first smile most patients saw as they walked in the door. She filled her life with love, family, positivity, gratitude and a multitude of friends. Not to mention a fondness for winters in Longboat Key, FL, mahjong, canasta and any and all four-legged friends, included her own little goldendoodle "Max".



The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Ohio for the extraordinary, compassionate care which Maxine received, as well as devoted friends and caregivers, Sherry Smith and Tammy Siva. Private services were held at Riverview Cemetery, with a memorial service planned for Spring, 2023. Donations in Maxine's honor may be made to Temple Anshe Emeth, Piqua, OH; Temple Israel, Dayton, OH; Hospice of Ohio, or the charity of your choice.



Glickler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

