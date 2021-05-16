<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689217-01_0_0000689217-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689217-01_0_0000689217-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">RUBIN, Mark A. <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 63, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ruby Rubin; son, Matthew Rubin; and brother, Steve <br/><br/>Isaacson. He is survived by his daughters; Jenny Rubin, Rachel (Joe) Kidwell, and Lindsay Rubin; son, Ryan Myers; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mark was a <br/><br/>loving father and grandfather who will be dearly missed. <br/><br/>Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home.</font><br/>