RUARK, John P. Age 77, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. John was born in Richland, IN, on July 30, 1943, to the late Donald Sr. & Leona Ruark. He is survived by his brothers, Donald (Mae) Ruark and Jay (Kathy) Ruark; sister, Donna Justice; son, John Ruark; and daughter, Honey Ruark. John had a great sense of humor. He will be dearly missed. To send a special message to his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
