RUARK, John

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

RUARK, John P. Age 77, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020. John was born in Richland, IN, on July 30, 1943, to the late Donald Sr. & Leona Ruark. He is survived by his brothers, Donald (Mae) Ruark and Jay (Kathy) Ruark; sister, Donna Justice; son, John Ruark; and daughter, Honey Ruark. John had a great sense of humor. He will be dearly missed. To send a special message to his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

