ROYSE, Mildred

ROYSE (Wells), Mildred



Age 88, of Vandalia, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Elmcroft of Washington Township, she was under the care of Hospice of the Miami Valley. She was born April 8, 1932, in Corbin, KY, daughter of the late Green and Lilly Wells and is survived by her son Christopher Royse and grandsons Connor Royse, Cameron Royse, Steven Jr. Royse, Matthew Royse, granddaughter Karoline Royse and great-grandsons Dakota Royse and Wyatt Royse. Her son Steven David Royse preceded her in death November 3, 2020.



Funeral services for family and friends will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at the Morton & Whetstone



Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, with Fr. John Tonkin officiating. Burial will follow at Poplar Hill Cemetery. The



family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00am until the time of service. To share online condolences with the family, go to www.mortonwhetstonefh.com.

