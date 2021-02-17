ROYSE, Betty Louise



Age 90, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Three Creeks Senior Living in Gahanna.



She was born June 4, 1930, in Junction City, Ohio, the daughter of Norman and Hattie (Owens) Angel.



She was a homemaker and enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much.



She is survived by two sons, Ed Royse of Columbus, Dale (Donna) Royse of Grove City; seven grandchildren, Amy



Ferguson, Erin Royse, Jeremy Royse, Jenna Perkins, James Royse, Jennifer Dailey, Chad Royse; ten great-grandchildren, Alexis Royse, Ashley Royse, Austin Butterfield, Anthony



Ferguson, Shaylla Ferguson, Hunter Dailey, Brycen Dailey, Beau Perkins, Lee Perkins, Ezra Royse; one sister, June Tolle of Leesburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Austin "Pete" Royse on August 23, 2019; one son, Don Royse; one daughter-in-law, Shirley Royse; two sisters, Ruth Angel and Jean



Bivens; one brother, Paul Angel; and both parents.



Funeral service will be 12:00 P.M., Friday, February 19 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Bruce Benzing officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenfield



Cemetery.



Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M., Friday, at the funeral home.



Social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged.



Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.

