Royer, Skip



Deacon Skip Royer, a beacon of faith and love in the Dayton community, passed away peacefully on October 7th, 2024, at the age of 86. Born in Dayton, Ohio on October 8th, 1937, to Milton and Hilda Royer, Deacon Skip grew up as a man deeply rooted in the values of family and faith. Sadly preceded in death by his son Phillip, nephew Denny Jenkins, and son-in-law Ralph Davis, Skip's unwavering spirit lives on through a close-knit family and countless friends. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 60 years, Wanda Royer, and a loving family, including children Polly and Denis Simon, Patty and Jeff Fisher, Mark and Amy Royer, and Michael Royer. As a proud grandfather to Brittany (Kevin), Emmy (Alex), Casey, Caitlin (Scott), Brad (Grace), Jake, Phillip (Hope), Stuart, Stephanie, Amy, Mike, Katie, Betsy, Katie, and Miranda, he blessed them with his wisdom. His legacy reaches to 22 great-grandchildren, his dear sister Arline (Bill) Jenkins, nieces and nephews, and uncle Darold Pierron. A well-educated man, Deacon Skip Royer was a graduate of Chaminade High School and went on to pursue higher education, earning a bachelor's degree and two master's degrees from the University of Dayton and Xavier University. His professional life was as dedicated as his academic pursuits; he served as a business manager at Corpus Christi for many years and was a gifted educator at Carroll and Germantown schools. However, Deacon Skip's true vocation was his 47 years of service as a Deacon at Corpus Christi, Queen of Martyrs, and Our Lady of Mercy. His deep faith guided him in baptizing and officiating marriage ceremonies for many in his family and community, leaving a lasting impression of his selflessness and reverence for life's sacred moments. He was known for his calm demeanor, a dry sense of humor that could ease even the heaviest of hearts, and an unshakeable dedication to prayer. On Friday, October 11, 2024 from 5:00 - 8:00 pm, there will be a visitation at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr Dayton, OH 45415 with a brief Prayer Service beginning at 5:00 pm. On Saturday, October 12, 2024, there will be a second time to gather from 9:00 - 10:00 am at Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church 4144 Cedar Ridge Road Dayton, OH 45414 with Mass of Christian Burial beginning immediately after at 10:00 am. Burial will be following Mass at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions be made to VITAS Hospice or Give Inc. Online condolences and memories can be shared with Deacon Skip's family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com