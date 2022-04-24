ROYER, Linda Lee



82, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro. She was born on June 22, 1939, in Somerset, Indiana, to



Leander "Lee" and Dorothy (Klepingher) Lorenz.



Linda graduated from Somerset High School, received her Bachelors Degree from



Manchester College, and her



Masters in Education from the University of Dayton in Dayton, Ohio. She taught several years in the Springfield, Ohio, school system before moving to Tennessee. After her retirement, she taught at the Sylvan Learning Center in Murfreesboro. Linda was a member of the Church of the Brethren in Wabash and Springfield, Ohio. She belonged to the Middle Tennessee



Choral Society, and traveled with the group and sang in



Europe. Linda also supported the Greenhouse Ministries in Murfreesboro. She enjoyed teaching and anything with kids, but especially loved her grandchildren.



Linda is survived by two children, Randall (Fiona) Royer of Chicago, Illinois, and Renee Royer of Murfreesboro; three grandchildren, Seraphina Royer, Mirabelle Royer, and Winston Royer, all of Chicago; and her sister-in-law Sandra Lorenz of Wabash. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, George Lorenz.



Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Avenue, Wabash with Rev. Kurt Borgmann officiating. Burial will be in Falls Cemetery, Wabash. Friends may call 4-7 pm



Monday, April 25, 2022, at the funeral home.



Preferred memorial is the March of Dimes.



The memorial guest book for Linda may be signed at



www.grandstaff-hentgen.com