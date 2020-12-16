ROWLAND, Thomas Edward



Age 80, of Franklin, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Atrium Medical Center. He was born December 2, 1940, to John and Myrtle Rowland. Tom retired from AK Steel after 37 years.



Tom was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Rhonda Rowland; a sister, Pennye; and a brother, Bill.



He is survived by his wife, Joyce; grand daughters, Nikki Roberts and Nina (Brandon) Hays.



Funeral Services will be Wednesday, 10:00 am, at the Franklin Baptist Church in Franklin. Visitation beginning at 9:00 am.



