ROWLAND, George



Age 91 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 12, 2021, at the Walnut Creek Nursing Center surrounded by his family. He was born on February 1, 1920, in Beattyville, KY, the son of the late Charlie and Lula (Kelly) Rowland. Mr.



Rowland was a retired employee of Siebenthaler's Nursery with 42 years of service. He was a former member of the



Riverview Baptist Church and attended Grace Baptist Church in West Carrollton. Preceded in death by his wife Winifred Rowland, his son Charles Lee Rowland, 2 brothers Marvin and Marquis Rowland, sister Christine Johnson, and by his granddaughter Michelle Rowland. He survived by his loving daughter Fonda Hubbs and husband Paul, brother J.W. Rowland, 4 grandchildren Julie A. Horsley and husband Bill, Paul Richard Hubbs and wife Lori, Phillip Dale Hubbs and wife Jenny



and Charles Lee Rowland, Jr., 14 great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces,



nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Swart



Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Pastor Doug Criswell



officiating. Burial Highland Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Mr. Rowland's



memory. Please share memories and condolences at



www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. George Rowland, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

