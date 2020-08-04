Breaking News

Butler County commissioners issue ultimatum on budget: Make these cuts

X

ROWLAND, Alberta

Obituaries | 9 hours ago

ROWLAND, Alberta L. Age 92, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was born September 19, 1927, in Dayton, OH, daughter of the late Walter & Lena (Neal) Doerner. Preceded in death by her husband, George Rowland; son, George P. Rowland and numerous brothers and sisters. Alberta is survived by 4 sons, Bill Rowland (Karen), Robert Staton (Linda), Steve Rowland & Jesse Rowland (Donna Back); along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, August 5, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 11:00 am until time of service.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia

139 South Dixie Dr.

Vandalia, OH

45377-2123

mortonwhetstonefh.com

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.