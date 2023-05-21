X

Rowell, Georgia

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Rowell, Georgia B.

Age 86, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 301 Mia Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Rev. Herman L. Walker officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

